Poland reports 2,032 new coronavirus cases on Monday, death toll at 22

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 2,032 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 22 deaths over the past 24h to Monday morning, against 3,852 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 15,925 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 16,156 recorded the day prior, including 2,083 patients on ventilators, against the total of 3,863 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 114,652 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,576,034 people have recovered.

In all, 13,764,238 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 3,671,671 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.