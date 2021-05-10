We want Belarus to move towards democracy: President Duda

“We would very much like Belarus to move towards democracy, to become a fully sovereign and independent country,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said in Bucharest on Monday. He also drew attention to the repression of the Polish minority by the Belarusian regime.

Andrzej Duda announced at a joint press conference with the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis that one of the topics of their talks was the situation in Belarus.

“We would very much like this country to move towards democracy, that this country would become a truly fully sovereign and independent country. We would like these ambitions and aspirations of the Belarusian people and all Belarusian citizens to come true,” the President emphasised.

Andrzej Duda highlighted the repression of the Polish minority by the Belarusian regime. “The situation is very difficult in this regard,” he stressed.

The Romanian President Klaus Iohannis reported that the meeting with President Duda took place in a very open and friendly atmosphere.

“We talked about broadening and deepening the Romanian-Polish strategic partnership, which was established in October 2009 and renewed in 2015,” he announced.

He also stated that a joint meeting of the governments of Poland and Romania is to be held in the second part of this year. A new strategic partnership action plan for 2021-2025 is to be agreed there.

“We agreed with President Duda on the need to further stimulate our common trade, which in 2020, despite the [COVID-19] pandemic, reached EUR 7 trillion, as well as joint investments,” President Iohannis said.