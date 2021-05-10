COVID-19: Economic upswing could surpass expectations: expert

The pace of Poland’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis may be much faster than expected should there be no black swan events, deputy head of the Polish Development Fund (PFR) Bartosz Marczuk said.

“Taking into account what could have happened with the economy after March 2020, one could say that the Polish economy has managed to overcome the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic very well,” he added.

Mr Marczuk went on, saying that the proof of this were all the basic macroeconomic indices, including the growth of GDP, industrial production, retail sales as well as unemployment and employment rates.

According to the PFR deputy head, this has been possible due to the rapid launch of the anti-crisis shields and financial aid to companies, which have made it possible for Polish companies to stop the growth of unemployment.

Bartosz Marczuk added that the relatively good economic results posted by Polish entrepreneurs were also an effect of “their incredible vitality and ability to adjust to difficult conditions.”

He added that Poland was among the global leaders regarding the aid offered to companies, since the value of assistance funds had already exceeded PLN 210 bn (EUR 46.7 bn), which translates to around eight percent of Poland’s GDP.

In the opinion of the PFR deputy head, the expected growth of individual consumption, the improving global sentiment as well as funds from the National Recovery Plan and the EU budget for 2021-2027 should strengthen the economic upswing in Poland.

According to the Statistics Poland (GUS) data, the country’s economy shrank by 2.7 percent in 2020. In 2021, the GDP growth is expected to reach 3.8 percent, and 4.3 percent in 2022.