Restrictions likely to be eased faster if fewer infections reported

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Lockdown restrictions in Poland could be lifted faster than planned, if the Covid-19 infection rate continues to fall, according to a spokesman for the Health Ministry.

“The daily average of new Covid-19 infections is 4,100,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz told an Onet programme on Monday. “A 20-percent drop was recorded over the past 24 hours. If this trend continues, it will likely be possible to quickly ease some restrictions.”

Asked about the faster re-opening of sectors such as the fitness club industry, Andrusiewcz said that everything would depend on the number of new infections recorded this week.

But he added that fitness clubs and gyms were high-risk areas for spreading the coronavirus, since it was difficult to follow social distancing rules at such venues.

“But we are surely trying to find out whether it is possible to change some dates on which the binding restrictions can be eased,” he concluded.