Hundreds of Polish firms register for mass vaccination campaign

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Around 1,000 Polish companies signed up to organise Covid-19 vaccinations for their employees last week.

Starting from last Tuesday, firms can register for Covid-19 vaccinations but will have to sign up 300 employees or employees and their families willing to be vaccinated if they want to be included in the programme.

By Friday, some 1,000 firms had declared their willingness to take part in the campaign, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

The numbers of people who could get jabs at the enrolled firms, which include some Poland’s largest production and commercial plants, could vary from several hundred to thousands, the daily wrote, citing unofficial sources.

In total, hundreds of thousands of people could take advantage of the workplace vaccination campaign, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Some companies are offering financial incentives to encourage employees to join the programme.

The management board of food-maker Maspex Group, which employs 6,000 people, has decided to pay PLN 500 (about EUR 110) to employees who get vaccinated.

“We treat it as an investment in our common safety,” Dorota Liszka, Maspex’s spokeswoman, told the daily.