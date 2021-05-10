COVID-19: 2,032 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 2,032 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,835,083 including 189,015 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 193,539 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 22 new fatalities, of which 11 were due to COVID-19 alone and 11 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 70,034.

According to the ministry, 114,652 people are quarantined and 2,576,034 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 189,015 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 13,764,238 people have been vaccinated so far, including 10,260,941 with the first dose and 3,671,671 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,083 out of 3,863 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 158,991,339 coronavirus cases, 3,307,486 deaths and 136,560,832 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,476,781, India has the second most with 22,662,575 cases and Brazil third with 15,184,790.