US president to take part in B9 summit: official

“The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will also participate in a summit for the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), taking place on Monday in Bucharest on the initiative of the presidents of Poland and Romania,” Paweł Soloch, the head of Poland’s National Security Bureau (BBN), told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The White House announced that President Biden will talk to the leaders of NATO’s eastern flank and “call for closer cooperation with allies in Central Europe and the Baltic and Black Sea region on the scope of global challenges.”

In March, the presidents of Poland and Romania addressed the US president in a joint letter inviting him to participate in the summit.

President Andrzej Duda will pay an official visit to Romania on Monday, where he will take part in the debate of the heads of states of the Bucharest Nine.

“The B9 summit will be an opportunity to work out a common position between a group of countries on NATO’s eastern flank at the Alliance summit in June, the first one with participation of US President Joe Biden,” Mr. Soloch said.

The Bucharest Nine (B9) consists of Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia. This is a Polish-Romanian initiative aimed at coordinating the security positions of countries on the eastern NATO flank. The first Bucharest Nine meeting took place in Warsaw in 2014.