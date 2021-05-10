Andrejczyk records 3rd longest throw in history of women’s javelin

A 71.40-metre throw at the European Cup in Split, Croatia, saw Maria Andrejczyk not only improve her own Polish record in women’s javelin by over four metres, but also notch up the best throw in the last ten years, just a few months ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Pole was only 88 centimetres short of equalling the world record, set by Czech athlete Barbora Špotáková (72.28). In the history of the women’s javelin, only her and Osleidys Menendez from Cuba (71.70) have thrown further than Andrejczyk.

Maria Andrejczyk 🇵🇱 71.40 farthest throw in 10 years!

3rd on all time lists behind Spotakova and Menendez !

Smashes her 67.11 NR set in 2016 #Split2021 pic.twitter.com/rDwTo0AsCb

— PJ Vazel (@pjvazel) May 9, 2021

The runner up in the competition in Split, the European champion from 2018, German Christin Hussong reached 65.39 with her best result of the day. Špotáková also participated in Croatia, but the titled Czech woman fouled all the three attempts.

“Of course it is nice to beat my great idol Špotáková, but it was not my priority. After the training camp in April, I knew that I was in good shape, but I did not expect such a good result as on Sunday,” Andrejczyk said.

She stated that first of all, she was glad that for the first time since the Summer Olympic performance in Rio de Janeiro she had managed to get through the winter preparation period without injuries.

The previous national record was also set by Andrejczyk. She threw 67.11 in the qualifying rounds at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic contest, where she ultimately came fourth, just two centimetres away from the bronze medal. Following a promising start in Rio, the career of Maria Andrejczyk was harshly halted by a series of injuries which sidelined her from professional events for roughly two years. However, the astonishing result achieved in Split is a sign that when the Tokyo Summer Olympics come, she may be ready to challenge for medals once again.

Dominator back in business

Earlier in Split, the world record holder in the hammer, Anita Włodarczyk returned to international competition after a two-year break caused by injuries and a change of coach. She lost to her national rival for the first time in 13 years. The two-time Olympic champion came second to the 2017 World Championship bronze medalist Malwina Kopron. Both athletes seem set to challenge for Olympic medals in Tokyo.