Everyone can make themselves heard in future of EU debate: PM’s Office

On May 9 we celebrate the Day of Europe, make yourself heard in the debates during the Conference on the Future of Europe, the Polish Prime Minister’s Office (KPRM) wrote on its website.

“Each year, on May 9, we celebrate the Day of Europe. This holiday commemorates the Schuman Declaration presented by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman in 1950. The plan became the bedrock of the EU of today,” the KPRM wrote, adding that this year the Day of Europe “put on a special meaning as the Conference on the Future of Europe commences.”

“Taking part in it, a European person has the chance to share his ideas and influence the direction of the EU’s development. Thanks to the Multilingual Digital Platform, each of us can vote on matters that he or she finds important. Take part in the debate and tell us what kind of Europe you would like to live in,” the KPRM wrote.

“The contribution which an organised and living Europe can bring to civilisationz ation is indispensable to the maintenance of peaceful relations… Europe will not be made all at once , or according to a single plan. It will be built through concrete achievements which first create a de facto solidarity,” reads a fragment of Robert Schuman’s speech published on the KPRM website.

“Every opinion counts! According to PM Mateusz Morawiecki, the EU should become more competitive economy-wise and more open to the world, whereas member states and their needs should define the future of the Union. The current solutions to the EU’s dilemmas should be integrational and deeply rooted in the will of the European nations, in this way strengthening the role of national parliaments,” the KPRM website reads.

The institution encourages readers to visit the Digital Platform of the Conference on the Future of Europe that allows users to debate, file their ideas and organise events. The topics range from climate and environment, health, employment and economy, digital transformation, values and rights, the rule of law, security, migration, education, culture, youth and sports, the international role of the EU, European democracy and more.

The opinions shared via the platform will serve as the foundation for the preparation of a summary report of the Conference. The report is to be published in Spring 2022 and will underlay EU discussions, including those of the European Council, on the future activities of the EU.