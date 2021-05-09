Poland opens jab registration to all adult citizens

"From Sunday, all adult Poles, or more than 30 million people, can register for vaccinations on specific dates," Michał Dworczyk said.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

From Sunday, all Poles aged 18 are able to register for Covid-19 vaccinations, but the government’s vaccination commissioner said that convincing all undecided people will be a major challenge in the coming weeks.

However, he said it would be a difficult task to “convince all undecided people that it’s worth getting vaccinated, as it’s the only way to return to normality,” Dworczyk said.

Poland’s weekly vaccinations have exceeded 400,000, which offers a chance to administer up to 10 million jabs monthly, the commissioner went on to say.

“And such a pace is satisfactory and offers hope that we’ll vaccinate a major part of the population relatively quickly, because this is needed to overcome the pandemic,” he said.

According to government information, as of Sunday morning, 13,670,541 Poles had already received jabs against Covid-19, with 3,650,119 of those having been fully vaccinated.