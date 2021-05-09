Poland reports 3,852 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 147

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 3,852 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 147 deaths over the past 24h to Sunday morning, against 4,765 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 16,156 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 17,155 recorded the day prior, including 2,138 patients on ventilators, against the total of 3,892 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 124,442 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,569,501 people have recovered.

In all, 13,670,541 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 3,650,119 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.