COVID-19: Polish plane evacuating 3 severe cases from India lands in Warsaw

Polish national airliner PLL LOT’s plane with a Polish diplomat, his wife and a Czech diplomat onboard landed at Warsaw Chopin Airport on Sunday afternoon in what came to be an evacuation action from India.

“The plane took off on Saturday at 22:40. We lifted a Polish diplomat with his wife from Delhi [the capital of India]. His health status required evacuation due to medical reasons and the need for urgent hospitalisation. Moreover, we lifted a Czech diplomat as well,” the head of the Aviation Rescue Service Robert Gałązkowski said, adding that two paramedics and a doctor had been looking after all three individuals throughout the flight.

Mr Gałązkowski said that the three individuals would be placed in the Central Clinical Hospital of the Interior Ministry in Warsaw.

“Because they were transported from India, they will be put under full isolation and fully diagnosed for the strand of the coronavirus,” he went on to say.

Asked whether further evacuation flights of Polish diplomats were planned, Mr Gałązkowski replied that “for the time’s being it seems that we’ve got the situation under control. No more infections among the staff of the Polish diplomatic post [in India]. Plus, our diplomats have been vaccinated.”

PM’s Office (KPRM) head Michał Dworczyk tweeted on Sunday that the flight back home was carried out in coordination between the Health Ministry, the MFA, the Aviation Rescue Service, the KPRM and the Governmental Security Bureau (RCB).