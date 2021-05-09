Religious praxes, childcare, socialising give Polish elders greatest joy: study

Results of a recent study showed that for Polish seniors “the most enjoyable activities were religious practice, childcare, and socialising.”

Carried out by Ewa Jarosz of the Polish Academy of Sciences’ (PAN) Institute of Philosophy and Sociology, the study showed that “the most enjoyable activities were religious practice, childcare, and socialising. Enjoyment was positively associated with perceived activity importance, inversely associated with stress, and formed a U-shaped association with effort. On the aggregated level, a higher mean enjoyment predicted a higher satisfaction with life in general, whereas the opposite was the case for the mean importance. However, having greater variance in importance was associated with higher satisfaction with life.”

Using the experience sampling method, the study was carried out on 1,809 activities, reported by 200 non-institutionalised adults, aged 65 and above, living in Poland. “Multilevel mixed effects models examined what makes an activity enjoyable for older adults. Linear regression models examined the relationship between aggregated subjective activity characteristics and satisfaction with life in general,” the study reads.

What makes Mrs Jarosz’s study stand out is that, unlike numerous previous studies, it focuses not only on daily activities, physical activities, socialising and leisure, but it also comprises factors such as grandchild care and spiritual practices.

Spiritual matters raise one’s spirit

“Several studies have reported an association between the daily behaviours of older adults and their subjective well being or satisfaction with life in general. With notable exceptions… the association between daily activities and subjective wellbeing has been investigated by using a limited set of pre-coded activities, or by focusing exclusively on selected types of activity, primarily physical activity…, socialising… or leisure… As a result, many highly meaningful activities, such as caring for one’s grandchildren…, or spiritual practice…, have rarely received similar consideration. Furthermore, the categorisation of activities used in these studies has typically been narrow, such as differentiating only between ‘active’ or ‘passive’ leisure… As a result, highly distinctive activities, such as socialising or reading, have often been clustered together in the same broad category, which has not allowed for detailed analyses of the effects of each specific type of activity,” the study showed.

Now thanks to the latest study by Mrs Jarosz, it turns out that activities bringing the greatest enjoyment “were those fostering social or spiritual connectedness, such as religious activities, socialising, or childcare. Walks, and pet or animal care, complete the list of the five most enjoyable activities in the sample. The least enjoyable activities were errands, using medical services, and caring for adults. Those activities were also associated with high levels of stress. Overall, activities did not differ much in terms of their perceived importance.”

The study found that regardless of the type of activity, seniors enjoyed the tasks requiring the largest and the least amount of endeavour. It did not matter for the respondents whether the task was physical or of intellectual nature.

“Activities requiring the least and most efforts brought the greatest joy. It is noteworthy that there was no single dominant category among the most effort-intense activities in the dataset. They included a broad scope of activities, including, among others: learning a foreign language, paid work, games and hobbies, physical exercise, food preparation, repairs, and childcare. In other words, it is not the case that only a certain type of effort (e.g. cognitive or physical) was linked with greater enjoyment,” the study shows.

‘Happiness only real when shared’

The quote from Jon Krakauer’s book “Into the Wild” fits another of Mrs Jarosz finds.

“Regardless of the type of activity, it was enjoyed more if a friend or an acquaintance (often a neighbour) was present. The co-presence of a family or household member, which was far more common in the data than the co-presence of friends or acquaintances, did not affect the activity enjoyment compared to activities carried out alone,” the study reads.

Mrs Jarosz’s research also made her believe that “having many enjoyable activities, and seeing some activities as more meaningful than others, or having clear priorities regarding different activities, contributes to better global wellbeing… Prioritising highly enjoyable activities, or at least perceiving them as the most important part of daily routine, may boost individuals’ global wellbeing.”

The study was carried out as part of the Horizon 2020 grant, with the research results published in the Aging & Mental Health magazine. To read the entire paper, click here.