All Poles of age eligible to register for COVID-19 vax as of Sunday: official

“As of May 9, all Poles of age are eligible to register for specific [COVID-19] vaccination dates,” PM’s Office head Michał Dworczyk said, stressing that “it is the only way back to normality.”

The official stressed that the hardest challenge ahead was to “convince all hesitant individuals that it is worth getting vaccinated.”

Mr Dworczyk went on to say that weekly deliveries of vaccines on the turn of May and June should exceed 2.5 mln doses. He added that the daily number of vaccinated people had already crossed 400,000. Having taken this data into account, the official felt that it was plausible to carry out as many as 10 mln vaccinations per month.

“Such a [vaccination] speed is satisfactory and gives hope for having the majority of the population vaccinated fairly quick, which is indispensable to beat the pandemic,” the official recalled, adding that it was key to vaccinated people above 60-years-old as they were the most vulnerable to the severest course of the disease.

“To date, we have over 73 percent of +70-year-olds vaccinated or registered for vaccination. As regards the 60-69-year-olds, we have a little more than 60 percent in [registered or vaccinated] and that is why there is a lot to be done here. That is why we launch a large-scale pro-frequency campaign,” he said.

The official noted that vaccination at workplaces should commence in line with the government’s predictions, namely in May. However, he stressed that in order for this to be pulled off vaccines must be provided so that the procedure is carried out in a way that would not disrupt the course of public vaccination.

“This must be done in such a way as to rule out decline in vaccine deliveries to vaccination points where Poles get the jabs daily. Let me reiterate that there are over 7,000 such vaccination points in the country,” he stressed and went on to uphold the declaration that over 20 mln vaccinations would be carried out by the end of Q2 of 2021.

As of Sunday morning, 13,670,541 people in Poland have been vaccinated so far, including 10,185,393 with the first dose and 3,650,119 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.