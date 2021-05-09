Football: unstoppable Lewandowski breaks Polish record of goals in one season

After scoring his 37th, 38th and 39th goals in this season of German Bundesliga, Robert Lewandowski broke the record number of goals scored by a Polish player in one season. The holder of the record until Saturday was legendary Henryk Reyman, who scored 37 goals for Wisła Kraków… in 1927.

Robert Lewandowski awarded high state distinction by President

see more

The Polish star of FC Bayern Munich is getting closer to the record of the German League held by Gerd Müller, who netted 40 times in the 1970/1971 season. After completing a hat-trick in a game against Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bayern won 6:0 in total), Lewandowski has 39 goals under his belt and two more games to outran the legendary German player. After this victory, the club from Munich became the champion of Germany.

As of Polish players, Lewandowski simultaneously became the leader… and fell to the third place. His current score gives him the first position, but since his result from the previous season (34 goals) was the second-best in history, Lewandowski now occupies the highest and the lowest podium of the all-time Polish scorers.





Henryk Reyman, the legend of Wisła Kraków from the interwar period, who is second in the table, scored 37 goals for his club in 1927. Although football at that time looked much different than nowadays and it is difficult to directly compare matches in the 1920s and in the 21st century, he managed to achieve such an outstanding result in only 23 matches.







The fourth place in the ranking is occupied by Ernest Wilimowski, a player of Ruch Wielkie Hajduki, also from the interwar period. He scored 34 times in 1934. The next one on the list is Krzysztof Warzycha, who twice (in seasons 1992/1993 and 1997/1998) netted 32 times for FC Panathinaikos.

The seventh position in the all-time table is for another player of Wisła Kraków. In the season 1948, Józef Kohut managed to score 31 goals.







Lewandowski is also in the 8th position of the all-time ranking, with 30 goals scored for Bayern in seasons 2016/2017 and 2017/2018. Janusz Kowalik netted the same number of goals for Chicago Mustangs in 1967/1968 season.