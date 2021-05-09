COVID-19: 3,852 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 3,852 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,833,052 including 193,539 still active. The number of active cases was 196,251 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 147 new fatalities, of which 43 were due to COVID-19 alone and 104 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 70,012.

According to the ministry, a total of 124,442 people are quarantined and 2,569,501 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 193,539 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

13,670,541 people have been vaccinated so far, including 10,185,393 with the first dose and 3,650,119 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,138 out of 3,892 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 158,364,642 coronavirus cases, 3,298,084 deaths and 135,848,561 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,454,581. India has the second most with 22,296,414 cases and Brazil third with 15,150,628.