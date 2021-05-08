Agreement on ‘COVID-19 passports’ possible by end of May: EC Head

“Realistically, we can assume that a political agreement [on vaccine passports] shall be reached by the end of this month [May]. It will allow us to launch a system for people to obtain proof of vaccination or a confirmation of having COVID-19 antibodies or a negative COVID-19 test, which would be impossible to counterfeit,” said Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference that took place after an informal European Council summit in Porto, Portugal.

COVID-19: EC approves contract for 900 mln Pfizer-BioNTech doses

“Happy to announce that the European Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with…

see more

She added that “technical and legal work is ongoing and the system should be in operation in June”.

Ms von der Leyen also confirmed that the EU countries had already received 200 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and that 160 mln people had been vaccinated with at least one dose, which amounts to approximately 25 percent of the EU’s population.

“Sooner or later, children and teenagers will be vaccinated. We must be prepared for this,” noted the EC head. She added that the European Commission finalised negotiations and approved a contract with BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8 bn doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are well on the way to achieving our goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the adult population by summer,” confirmed the Head of the EC.

Asked about the US President Joe Biden’s proposal to suspend patents on COVID-19 vaccines, Ms von der Leyen replied that “Discussions are ongoing”. However, she suggested that suspension of patents would not boost the supply of vaccines. She suggested that a larger investment in the production capacity would be preferable.