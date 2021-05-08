You are here
Home > News > Poland’s Napoleonic legacy

Poland’s Napoleonic legacy

Jacek Turczyk/PAP

With the 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death in early May, what effect did the French Emperor have on Poland?

Following the partitions of Poland in the late 18th century, Poles saw Napoleon as a possible saviour of the Polish nation. In 1807 Napoleon created the Duchy of Warsaw, a client state of France, and gave it a modern constitution, while a year later the Napoleonic Code also was instated.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to Marta Tomczak, PhD candidate from Warsaw University, about Napoleon’s lasting legacy in Poland.

