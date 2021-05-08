COVID-19: EC approves contract for 900 mln Pfizer-BioNTech doses

“Happy to announce that the European Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with Pfizer-BioNTech for 2021-2023,” the EC head Ursula von der Leyen announced on Saturday.

The European Commission head added on social media that “other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow.”

🇪🇺 vaccination is progressing well.

Now we prepare the next stage in our response:

➡️giving booster shots

➡️dealing with possible escape variants

➡️allowing for vaccination of children & teenagers

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 8, 2021

The European Commission envisages that the vaccines acquired via the new contract would be used, among others, to “refresh” the immunological response of the 70-80-year-olds who have already been vaccinated. The doses would be used to the same end also to help children’s immunology once underage vaccinations start.

The German DPA news agency estimates the contract value at about EUR 35 bn. One dose amounts to around EUR 19.50.