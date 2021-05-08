Student develops prototype of inspection robot for fire brigades

An inspection robot that can help firefighters save lives has been developed by Sebastian Jakubowski, a student of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Astronautics at the University of Technology in Rzeszów, south-eastern Poland.

Polish scientists create conditions for vegetation development on Mars

see more

The robot is the student’s graduation project. It can be used during particularly dangerous search and rescue operations conducted by fire brigades, such as gas leak incidents or smoke-filled burning buildings.

The robot is meant to reach the most dangerous zones, measure the temperature and concentration of harmful gases, and transmit a live video of the surroundings onto a monitor operated by firefighters, who remain at safe distance. This will help to minimise the risk to the lives of firefighters and assist in finding potential fire victims.

“I would very much like for firefighters to use this solution in the future, but I must note that there is still a long way to go. Designing mechatronic devices, like an inspection robot, is a very long and laborious process, as every solution must be tested many times and checked for alignment with the previously fitted features. It is a long process, but for me, as a robotics engineer, very satisfying,” said Mr Jakubowski.

He added that the prototype had been built using easily obtainable components to present the concept. A robot that could be actually used by firefighters must be made of fire resistant materials that can withstand high temperatures and various gas emissions.

The student’s graduation project was inspired by a conversation with a firefighter from his hometown of Hrubieszów, south-eastern Poland.