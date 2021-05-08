Special Senate session dedicated to ratification act likely: PO leader

The head of Poland’s main opposition party Civic Platform (PO) Borys Budka said that a special session of the Polish Senate would take place to discuss the ratification of the decision to increase the own resources of the EU in line with the provisions of the EU Recovery Fund.

On Tuesday, the Sejm (Lower House) adopted a law approving the ratification of the decision to increase the EU’s own resources regarding the Recovery Fund. The ratification of the decision by all EU member states is necessary to launch the Recovery Fund. The majority of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) MPs, save for its constituting members of the coalition party Solidarity Poland, voted for the ratification. Left, Polish People’s Party (PSL) and Poland 2050 also supported the move.

Now, as the Senate is about to zoom onto the law, the PO head Budka says that “a special Senate session dedicated to the ratification is likely to take place. We would like to add safety valves to the ratification act.”

According to Mr Budka, the Senate must seek to guarantee the independence of the Steering Committee and that “part of the resources be allocated under local authorities’ supervision, just as it is done in the case of other European programmes.”

The Senate’s session is planned for May 12-14. The Council of Elders of the chamber is to convene on May 12 to discuss, among others, the proceeding of the ratification act. On Wednesday, Deputy Senate Speaker Marek Pęk of the PiS party said that a motion was filed to Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki to expand the work agenda by the matter of the ratification act.

On Thursday, Deputy Senate Speaker Gabriela Morawska-Stanecka of the Left party told journalists that the Council of Elders would inspect whether the act would be on the agenda of the soonest session or would an additional special session be announced. “Judging from my experience, methinks an additional session will be required,” she felt.