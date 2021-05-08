COVID-19: Banknotes last longer during pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, banknotes remain in circulation for 280 days longer than before, the National Bank of Poland has observed.

In the first quarter of 2020, the average life of a banknote was 413 days, while a year later, banknotes remained in circulation for 690 days.

Over the same period, the value of banknotes in circulation has increased from PLN 269 bn (over EUR 59 bn) in 2020, to PLN 327 bn (over EUR 71 bn) in 2021.

According to the National Bank of Poland, the total value of coins and banknotes in circulation has increased to PLN 333 bn (over EUR 73 bn) from (EUR 59 bn) a year ago.