Covid-19 vaccine production must increase in EU, says Polish PM

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The Polish prime minister has come out in favour of Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver in the European Union and said that the EU must increase vaccine production capacities.

“I decisively support Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver in the European Union,” Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Saturday in Porto, Portugal, where he attended a Social Summit meeting and an informal European Council sitting.

Morawiecki said that the point was to consolidate and accelerate (vaccine) production since it could significantly help overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

The Polish prime minister admitted that, on Friday, EU leaders held “a heated debate” regarding Covid-9 vaccines, patents and the vaccination process in Europe.

“Poland wants companies, which have appropriate production capacities in Europe, in the EU, to fully use them. … each month of accelerated production of vaccines both for Poles and other EU citizens means that we can faster overcome the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Morawiecki added that a growth of vaccine production in Europe would make it possible to increase its deliveries to other parts of the world.

The Polish PM admitted that EU leaders had been divided with regard to vaccine patents, and repeated that the point was to waive Covid-19 vaccine patents, to increase production of all vaccines, which could be safely manufactured only in the European Union.

The EU has already become the world’s leading Covid-19 vaccine provider, allowing about as many doses to go outside the 27-nation bloc as are kept for its 446 million inhabitants. The EU has distributed about 200 million doses within the bloc while about the same amount had been exported abroad to almost 90 countries.