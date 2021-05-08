COVID-19: I absolutely endorse making vaccine patents public, PM says

“I absolutely endorse making [COVID-19] vaccine patents public and ramping up vaccine production,” Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday as reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

It was a busy Friday in the Portuguese city of Porto where the EU Social Summit took place — an event that PM Morawiecki attended. But the official’s visit to Porto stretches over to Saturday as well, as it is today that an informal session of the European Council takes place.

The PM went on to disclose some details of the Friday talks, telling journalists on Saturday morning that one of the more contentious topics of discussion was the rendering of COVID-19 vaccine patents public.

“I absolutely do endorse releasing patents, making the patents public, ramping up production of all vaccines that may be produced in the EU in a safe way,” he said, stressing that making patents public was the most appropriate way to describe what was of the highest importance.

“This comes down to having companies displaying appropriate production capabilities in Europe and in the EU actually make the best use of the said capabilities,” he stressed.

For Poles and other citizens of the EU, the PM felt, each month of accelerated vaccine production was a month less of the pandemic.

“I am also aware of the fact that along with the development of production power we will be able to deliver vaccines to other states of the world faster. Let us not forget that we are dealing with a global pandemic, and its globality truly means that we must vaccinate at least 70 to 80 percent of the world population,” the PM said.

The PM’s statement comes in the wake of the calls by the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) on the EU to temporarily suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents in order to curb the spreading of the pandemic and also to run up vaccine production coupled with acceleration of vaccination campaigns.