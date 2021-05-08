COVID-19 immunisation to remain voluntary: Health Minister

There are no plans for now to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory in Poland, announced Adam Niedzielski, Poland’s Health Minister, adding that the number of Poles willing to be immunised, has been rising.

“For the time being, there are no plans to make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory,” Adam Niedzielski told a commercial television broadcaster TVN 24, on Friday evening.

He added that educating the general public about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination had proven successful.

According to the official government, gov.pl, by now, 13,409,463 Poles have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, including 3,579,910 who have received two doses of the vaccine or a single-dose J&J shot.