No plans to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory, says health min

Leszek Szymański/PAP

There are no plans for now to make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory in Poland, the health minister has announced, adding that the number of Poles, who are voluntarily willing to receive a vaccine, has been on the rise.

“For the time being, there are no plans to make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory,” Adam Niedzielski told a private television broadcaster TVN 24 on Friday evening.

He added that offering knowledge to people and convincing them that vaccination against Covid-19 is the best solution and has proved successful.

In all, 13,409,463 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 3,579,910 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl on Saturday.