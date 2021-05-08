Nazi Germans aimed to exterminate Polish elite: Dep Head of Pilecki Institute

Extermination of the Polish elite was one of the goals of Nazi Germany, writes Mateusz Fałkowski, Deputy Head of the Pilecki Institute in Berlin, in an article in a German daily “Berliner Zeitung”, on the 76th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Warsaw Ghetto Uprising doomed to fail: British historian

see more

“The end of WWII is usually shown from the perspective of the political superpowers. Polish armies that fought at most fronts were not even invited to the victory parade in London due to the Cold War. Furthermore, in German view, where the end of war is perceived, according to the famous words of the former president of West Germany, Richard von Weizsäcker, as liberation of Germans from the power of National Socialism, there was no room for acknowledging and appreciating the role of Poles,” Mr Falkowski wrote and proceeded to explain why this should change.

“Of course, the Holocaust, the mass extermination of Jews, perpetrated on the industrial scale by the Third Reich, has become an integral part of political education in Germany. However, not many people know that half of these six million murdered Jews were Polish nationals. Moreover, general knowledge about three million of non-Jewish Polish victims, and irreversible losses for Polish culture and destruction of Poland is sorely lacking.”

The Deputy Head of the Pilecki Institute ensured readers that his intention is not to rank the victimised nations according to their losses, but to analyse the murderous logic of the Third Reich.

“The Nazis burnt Polish books because the books were a symbol of Polish culture. The victims were Polish nationals ‒ many priests, teachers and intellectuals were murdered because they were Polish. The premeditated extermination of the Polish elite was one of the main goals of the Nazis, but the fate of peasants was equally cruel. Poles were intended to serve as slaves for Germans,” Mr Fałkowski explained, and wondered whether WWII has truly ended.

“We still live with the consequences of the war. For example, so far, we have not solved the problem of looted cultural treasures. (…) The image of books being burnt at Opernplatz [in Frankfurt] in 1933 is still present in German culture of remembrance, and newspapers often write about postcolonial heritage (…). However, the knowledge about losses perpetrated on Polish culture, losses that have not been recompensed to this day, is still insufficient,” Mr Falkowski emphasised.

“The values promoted by European democracies also stem from the violent experiences of the 20th century. Therefore, our democratic institutions must remember and understand the logic of different examples of violence,” Deputy Head of the Pilecki Institute in Berlin argued.