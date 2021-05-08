COVID-19: 4,765 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 4,765 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,829,196 including 196,251 still active. The number of active cases was 199,921 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 421 new fatalities, of which 109 were due to COVID-19 alone and 312 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 69,866.

According to the ministry, a total of 136,787 people are quarantined and 2,563,079 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 196,251 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

13,409,463 people have been vaccinated so far, including 9,987,919 with the first dose and 3,421,544 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,157 out of 3,982 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 157,588,738 coronavirus cases, 3,285,595 deaths and 135,062,681 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,418,826. India has the second most with 21,892,676 cases and Brazil third with 15,087,360.