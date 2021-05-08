Hotels resume operations in Poland

From May 15, face masks will not have to be worn outside, as long a distance of a metre and a half is maintained.

Hotels in Poland resumed operations on Saturday but only at 50-percent capacity, restaurants and cafes will open on May 15 but only for customers sitting outside as part of measures easing lockdown restrictions.

A government decree to this effect came into force on midnight.

Since hotel restaurants will remain closed till May 14, restaurant menu is still available via room service only.

Restaurants outside hotels are allowed to offer only takeaway services till May 14.

From May 14 till May 28, restaurants and cafes will be only allowed to reopen outside.

From May 29 till June 5, people across Poland will be able to drink or eat inside a restaurant or a cafe.

Both restaurants and cafes have to follow a strict sanitary regime, with a limit of 50-percent capacity.

From May 15, face masks will not have to be worn outside, as long a distance of a metre and a half is maintained. Face covering rules will still apply in public utility buildings, including banks, shops, post offices, public transportation, till June 5.