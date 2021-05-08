Poland reports 4,765 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 421

In all, 13,409,463 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 3,579,910 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

Piotr Polak/PAP

Poland recorded 4,765 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 421 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 6,047 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 17,155 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 18,116 recorded the day prior, including 2,157 patients on ventilators, against the total of 3,982 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 136,787 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,563,079 people have recovered.

In all, 13,409,463 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 3,579,910 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.