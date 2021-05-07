Poland has spent 10 pct of GDP to protect jobs – PM

"With this package of 10 percent of GDP, we've been able to create new jobs over the past 15 months," the Polish prime minister said.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The Polish government’s aid packages aimed to preserve and protect jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic total 10 percent of the country’s GDP, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at an EU summit in the Portuguese city of Porto.

EU leaders gathered in Porto for a two-day summit on Friday to discuss the EU’s new social agenda.

Speaking at a discussion panel devoted to employment and labour, Morawiecki said the pandemic had created completely new risks for the job market.

During that time, Poland has managed to reduce its rate of unemployment to 3 percent, the lowest level in the EU, Morawiecki said, quoting data from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office.

Eurostat put the rate at 3.1 percent in March, slightly less than the 3.2 percent held by the Czech Republic which is in second place.

The Netherlands came in third at 3.5 percent.