Poland waiting for final ratification of Recovery Fund in Europe: PM at EU summit

We are waiting for the final ratification of the Recovery Fund in Poland and other countries, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Portugal on Friday at the ongoing EU leaders summit in Porto.

Equal pay for women and men is a priority for the Polish government, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said before an EU social summit on Friday.

“Thanks to these funds, we will be able to use these enormous amounts of money for many projects,” the PM said, adding that the two most important goals from Poland’s point of view are the creation of new jobs and increase in the remuneration of Poles.

“The Polish government’s aid packages, aimed to preserve and protect jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, total 10 percent of the country’s GDP,” the PM said.

Speaking at a discussion panel devoted to employment and labour, Mateusz Morawiecki stated the COVID-19 pandemic had created completely new risks for the job market.

“With this package of 10 percent of GDP, we’ve been able to create new jobs over the past 15 months,” the Polish PM stressed.

“During that time, Poland has managed to reduce its rate of unemployment to 3 percent, the lowest level in the EU,” Mr Morawiecki added, quoting data from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office.

On Tuesday, the Sejm (Lower House) adopted a law approving the ratification of the decision to increase the EU’s own resources regarding the Reconstruction Fund. Now the Senate will vet the law.