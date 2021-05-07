Defender-Europe 21 exercises in full swing

Over 30,000 soldiers from 25 countries, including Poland, and over 1,300 vehicles are taking part in the Defender-Europe 21 exercises, organised by the command of the United States Army Europe and Africa Land Forces (USAREUR-AF).

The maneuvers, which will last until June, test the ability to quickly allocate troops and gear from the US and their bases in Europe to the sub-exercises on the training grounds in 13 NATO countries.

Nearly 500 Polish soldiers from the 6th Airborne Brigade received the task to take control over the given military object after their drop in Romania.

Defender Europe was one of the topics of the meeting of defence ministers of the European Union countries, during which it was decided to invite countries from outside the community to PESCO – the Permanent Structured Cooperation, which is a European mechanism that guarantees constant cooperation in the field of security policy.

“The goal of this and other cyclical exercises that we are carrying out is to build military readiness and capability of the US and its allies and partners,”’ Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie said.