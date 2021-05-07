Polish PM thanks head of EC for support in appeal for more vaccines

Mateusz Morawiecki/Twitter

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed gratitude on Friday to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for supporting his appeal to increase efforts to expand Covid-19 vaccine distribution around the world.

“I thank Ursula von der Leyen for this strong voice of support. In order to prevent a fourth wave of the pandemic, we need to support our partners around the world and provide vaccines on a global scale. This is our duty as Europeans,” Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, von der Leyen had tweeted: “I welcome the calls by @PremierRP (Poland’s Prime Minister – PAP) to step up our efforts to share vaccines worldwide. I look forward to working with @MorawieckiM to share vaccines with neighbours and partners, including with our friends in the #EasternPartnership.”

Morawiecki, as quoted by Prime Minister’s Office on the same social networking site, said that “vaccines should also be provided to poorer countries in the southern part of our globe.”