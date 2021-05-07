Poland prioritises equal pay: PM before EU social summit

Equal pay for women and men is a priority for the Polish government, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said before an EU social summit on Friday.

The agenda of the summit in Porto, Portugal, was dominated by a social action plan prepared by the European Commission.

“I am pleased with the data from international research institutions showing that Poland is high up when it comes to removing the wage gap between women and men, in fourth, fifth place in the EU,” PM Morawiecki said.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán said his country opted for equal pay, but in his opinion, the word “gender” raises serious doubts.

“This term is sometimes associated with something between a man and a woman. We need to define this concept better,” he said, adding that it should be replaced with “equality between men and women.”

The European Commission has set out social goals to be reached by all EU member states by 2030, including an increase in employment to 78 percent, raising the percentage of adults taking part in courses and training to 60 percent and reducing the number of people at risk of social exclusion or poverty by at least 15 mln people, including 5 mln children.