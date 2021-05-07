Polish, Japanese FMs discuss prospects for V4-Japan cooperation

EU-Japanese relations, prospects for Visegrad Group (V4)-Japan cooperation, the relations with the US and the security of Europe and Asia were on the discussion table of the Friday meeting between V4 and Japan FMs held in Warsaw, Poland’s MFA reported.

Given Poland’s presidency in the V4, it was the Polish MFA headed by the Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau who hosted the meeting. The meeting fell on the second day of Japanese FM Toshimitsu Motegi’s visit to Poland.

“Looking at the security environment in East-Central Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, I can see a great many similarities and that is something that convinces us to consider a common response to challenges and threats,” Mr Rau said.

He added that in the complex international environment, the EU-Japanese partnership is an outstanding example of likely-minded states brought together by many common interests.

“We should use that to our advantage with a view to promoting our shared values and standards on the international arena, values such as our adherence to open societies, democracy and human rights,” the Polish FM stressed.

Cooperation with the Western Balkan states and supporting their European integration was also an important topic during the Friday talks.

FM Rau noted that the Visegrad Group was established by states that currently defined their position in the changing world by their membership in the EU and NATO. “Now the time has come for the Group to support other states even more actively in their pursuit of security, stability and prosperity,” the FM stressed.

During the talks on Thursday, Minister Rau underlined excellent relations between the two states. “We are bound by the bilateral strategic partnership, common political and economic interests, and a similar vision of the global order. In the light of new challenges on the international stage, our relations will continue to grow,” he said. The two ministers summed up the difficult time of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciated both countries’ mutual support.

Minister Rau noted that Japan is one of Poland’s most important economic partners in Asia. As a major source of investments, Japan has impacted the development of the Polish economy for years. In this context, energy cooperation was high on the meeting’s agenda. Energy sectors in both countries have been undergoing modernisation to reduce their carbon impact. The prospective areas of cooperation are nuclear power, the development of hydrogen economy and clean coal combustion.

One of the key moments of the meeting on Thursday was the signing ceremony of the Action Plan of the Japan-Poland Strategic Partnership, which sets the course of bilateral cooperation for the next five years. This framework document outlines political, economic, military, scientific and cultural areas of Polish-Japanese partnership. The document is available below.

Japan is the first non-European country with whom the V4 has established a political dialogue. In 2013, the very first V4-Japan PMs’ summit took place in Warsaw. Ever since the V4-Japanese dialogue remains an important platform of exchange of in-depth analyses of the international situation, coordination of development aid and scientific cooperation.