Poland prioritises equal pay, PM says before EU social summit

"I'm pleased with the data from international research institutions showing that we are (Poland – PAP) high up when it comes to removing the wage gap between women and men, in 4th or 5th place in the EU," Morawiecki said.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Equal pay for women and men is a priority for the Polish government, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said before an EU social summit on Friday.

The agenda of the summit in Porto, Portugal, was dominated by a social action plan prepared by the European Commission.

The European Commission has set out social goals to be reached by all EU member states by 2030, including an increase in employment to 78 percent, raising the percentage of adults taking part in courses and training to 60 percent and reducing the number of people at risk of social exclusion or poverty by at least 15 million people, including 5 million children.