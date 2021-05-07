COVID-19: CoR asks EU to temporarily suspend vaccine patents

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) called on the EU to temporarily suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents in order to curb the spreading of the pandemic and also to run up vaccine production coupled with acceleration of vaccination campaigns.

Bringing together local authorities of 27 EU member states, the CoR became the first institution calling for a temporary suspension of the COVID-19 vaccine patents. According to the elected representatives, the recent spike in the number of new cases on the non-European continents stressed the need for the suspension of intellectual property in order to max out vaccine production and ensure just access to the products.

The head of the CoR Apostolos Tzitzikostas stressed that healthcare was a fundamental human right and that the pandemic posed “a fundamental threat” and unprecedented to global health. “There is no place for vaccine nationalism,” he said.

Whereas during the Conference on the Future of Europe organised in Riga, the capital of Latvia, Mr Tzitzikostas said that competition for vaccines between the EU member states and within member states must be avoided just like a “vaccine divide” that would increase inequalities between Europe’s regions, cities and villages.

According to the official, the EU must continue to give an example by protecting all of its citizens, “not leaving behind” any region, city or municipality. He also noted that, with the help of EU funds, scientists, industry and regulatory institutions had done a great job devising an efficient vaccine as fast as possible. “The EU must show that it is loyal to solidarity and its values by ensuring the temporary release of COVID-19 vaccine patents and running up the vaccine production so as to help every community in the world,” he said.

During the debate on the resolution, the elected representatives highlighted the fact that more people have perished in the pandemic than in the Battle of Verdun during WWI and the Battle of Stalingrad during WWII. They stressed that in order to end the plight, billions of vaccines worldwide would be needed each year. That is why, they argued, the EU must make sure that large pharma companies would meet their delivery deadlines and that production is ramped up.

On Wednesday, the US announced that they would initiate negotiations with the WTO in order to ease up regulations on patents that benefit large pharma the most.

On Thursday, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU was ready to discuss any proposition of a solution to the crisis