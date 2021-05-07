One dead, one severely wounded in laundry shop incident in Warsaw

The owner of the laundry in the Warsaw neighbourhood of Gocław was pronounced dead while his son, severely injured, was detained and taken to hospital. According to unofficial findings, there was an argument between father and son, and the latter stabbed the former with an unidentified object.

The site is being secured and the cause of the tragedy is being determined.

The policemen were notified about the incident in the laundry around 1:30 PM local time. The officers arrived at the scene simultaneously with the fire brigade. Inside, the policemen found a man holding a dangerous tool in his hand. According to the findings of Polish public broadcaster TVP, it was not a gun.

The man did not respond to any commands, attacked the officers and made an attempt to escape. Around 2 PM local time, warning shots were fired by one of the policemen who intervened in the premises. The man was overpowered and detained.

The detainee is the son of a laundry owner whose body was discovered during a visual inspection of the place; he had stab wounds. The arrested man was taken to hospital by ambulance service and also had multiple injuries not resulting from a shot, most likely from a knife or other sharp tool.

There were reports in the media that the aggressor tried to take his life after the attack on his father. Activities involving the prosecutor are underway.