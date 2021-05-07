Despite EU sanctions, Danish company delivers pumps to Russia-occupied Crimea

Disregarding EU sanctions, a Danish company has been delivering pumps fitted with German engines to the Russian-occupied Crimea, Germany’s Deutsche Welle (DW) radio station wrote on its website, adding that thanks to the decision the inhabitants of the annexed peninsula gained access to water.

According to DW, the technology used to build the water management system was not of Russian origin, contrarily to the claims of the country’s public media. It turns out that the pumps were, in fact, not only produced by Danish company Grundfos but they are also fitted with Germany’s Siemens engines.

Local media claim that thanks to the pumps, the majority of the city of Simferopol’s inhabitants can enjoy access to running water at 18 hours per day. The access was severed by Ukrainian authorities following the annexation of Crimea by Russian forces in 2014.

Siemens replied to DW that it was respecting all applying regulations related to export inspections and required all companies purchasing its products to also abide by the law. Meanwhile, Danish company Grundfos stressed that it was unaware of the pumps’ final destination.

“Our investigation did not reveal any transactions or exchange of messages indicating that our internal regulations had been violated,” Grundfos Deputy CEO Peter Trillingsgaard said, confessing: “We are clueless how our pumps made it to Crimea.”

Currently, the matter is subject to investigation by Danish export inspection authorities. Should the investigation evidence that Grundfos was aware that the machinery would end up in Crimea, its management could be accused of violating economic sanctions. Such a crime could be met with a heavy fine or imprisonment for the time four months or even four years in case of a glaring violation of the law.