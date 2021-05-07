Police officers bid farewell to their shot colleague

The sirens of police cars sounded all over the country at noon as fellow police officers said goodbye to their colleague, junior aspirant Michał Kędzierski, who was shot on duty.

The sirens were also turned on in Racibórz, southern Poland, where the funeral ceremonies began in the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

President Andrzej Duda posthumously awarded the deceased policeman with the Cross of Merit for Bravery. Moreover, the Minister of the Interior and Administration, Mariusz Kamiński, honoured him for outstanding services with the Merit Policeman badge.

Junior asp. Michał Kędzierski died on Tuesday morning while trying to identify a man. The latter, claiming to be a policeman, tried to control the drivers in a fake uniform.

During the intervention, the bandit pulled out a gun and shot the officer. Michał Kędzierski was 43 years old and had served in the police since 2011.

Officers stressed that their colleague had died while serving his homeland. As they recall, he always dreamed of working in the police.