Where Tik-Tok meets Allegro: New app launched to promote online sales

The Live.Market app is aimed at businesses who want to sell direct online via live streams.

Live.Market

A Warsaw firm has launched a new app for businesses looking to expand their online sales.

Called Live.Market, the app which is aimed at those who want to sell online via live streams is part of a growing trend of broadcasting live and direct to the viewer/consumer.

Co-founded by 34 year old Varsovian, Krzysztof Nowicki, the new app will serve all business, even those without any social media presence and firms will be protected from the arbitrary actions of social media companies which can disable accounts or streams when they choose.

Nowicki said: “This is a new marketplace that is a combination of Allegro and Tik-Tok.

“Our video interface allows you to click and buy your product instantly while streaming.

“During the broadcast, the customer does not go beyond the sales platform, but can watch and shop at the same time. It is a solution for big brands and small business.”

“Livestream shopping is more spontaneous, instant and usually requires brands to offer something extra, for example, special bundles, limited-time offers or some limited collections that will increase sales and bring value to the customer.”

The idea for starting the service in Europe had been mulled over by Nowicki for several years after he saw the popularity of such streams in Asia.

But he was unsure that European consumers would engage in the same way until he analysed data from June last year which showed that in Poland there was an average of 500 sales for each live stream.

Nowicki told TFN: “We would like to provide users entertainment and the expertise of specialists who are really passionate about their interests or profession.

At the moment, the service is aimed at women but plans are to expand the offer.Live.Market

“Imagine creators, influencers, sales representatives, chefs or even car dealers who explain why they recommend each product based on their experience.

“It’s a bit like YouTube but with instant gratification for a streamer. If you like a product review then buy it from this person while you watch the video.”

So far there are around 50 brands selling through the app but the company have held discussions with over 1,000 potential partners.

The target audience, for now, is women between the ages of 25 and 45 years old with a focus on fashion, beauty, parenting and sport consumer goods.

Nowicki said: “Research from all parts of the world predicts more people will shop online and now it is more and more accessible to the silver generation.

“Many people who like the experience of going to the shop and talking with experts will notice similarities to it on Live.Market.”