Free access to Covid vaccine patents crucial says PM before EU summit

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has called for free access to Covid vaccine patents and the provision of vaccines to poorer countries.

Speaking before the start of an informal EU summit in Portugal, Mateusz Morawiecki said countries possessing vaccine patents should be encouraged to share them, while emphasising the need to provide Covid vaccines to poorer countries.

“We need free access to vaccine patents,” he said. “We will encourage the wealthiest countries, who possess such patents, to comply. Covid-19 is a global disease and we also need to supply vaccines to poorer countries.”

Morawiecki said he planned to take “a strong stand” on patents at the summit. He stressed that they should be accessible especially to states with the technological means to produce vaccines because their participation would increase the global supply by five to 10 times.