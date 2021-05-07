I welcome Polish PM’s call regarding vaccines: EC head

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her satisfaction on social media with the appeal of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for more efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the world.

“I welcome the calls by the Polish PM to step up our efforts to share vaccines worldwide. I look forward to working with Mateusz Morawiecki to share vaccines with neighbours and partners,” Ursula von Der Leyen wrote on social media.

I welcome the calls by @PremierRP to step up our efforts to share vaccines worldwide.

I look forward to working with @MorawieckiM to share vaccines with neighbours and partners, including with our friends in the #EasternPartnership. #StrongerTogether #TeamEurope https://t.co/f9pT8knzvR

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 7, 2021

Mr Morawiecki, quoted by the Prime Minister’s Office on social media, said that “vaccines should also be provided to the poorer countries of the south of our globe.”

“We don’t want a fourth wave [of the pandemic] to happen,” he pointed out.