Poland wants tax havens eliminated says PM

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called for the elimination of tax havens ahead of an informal EU summit this week in Portugal.

The Polish government has long argued that a fair tax system means social justice.

“Poland has been calling for the liquidation of tax havens because social justice means also a just tax system,” Morawiecki said upon departure for the Porto Social Summit on Friday.

“Poland has been fighting for a single market,” he added. “Poland has been fighting against various forms of protectionism, which is often part of the politics conducted by Western countries.”

He added that protectionism was misleading because it made Western politicians believe that they were actually protecting their internal markets.

“Meanwhile, Poland has been trying to demonstrate that fighting for the competitiveness of the entire EU is in the interests of all of us, including the Western middle class,” he continued, claiming that more people were now listening to Poland.

Repeating that it was necessary to liquidate tax havens, Morwiecki said that they exist in the EU. “And this problem is growing more and more visible to the OECD, the EU and the new US Administration,” he said.

“That is why Poland has been loudly calling for the elimination of this tax injustice,” Morawiecki concluded.