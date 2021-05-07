Polish unemployment rate falls to 6.3 pct in April

Poland’s unemployment rate stood at 6.3 percent in April in comparison to 6.4 percent in March, the Ministry of Development, Labour and Technology has reported.

“The rate of registered unemployed estimated by the ministry stood at 6.3 percent in April, which means it fell by 0.1 percentage point compared to the previous month,” the ministry wrote.

According to preliminary ministry data, the number of unemployed people registered at labour offices in April stood at 1,053,300 and decreased by 25,100, or 2.3 percent against the end of March.

In April, employers placed 107,400 new job offers to labour offices, which was 10,500 (8.9 percent) fewer than in March and 49,200 (84.4 percent) more than in April 2020.