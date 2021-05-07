Poland reports 6,047 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, death toll at 453

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 6,047 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 453 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 6,431 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 18,116 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 19,433 recorded the day prior, including 2,296 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,148 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 142,253 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,555,059 people have recovered.

In all, 13,034,348 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 3,451,651 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.