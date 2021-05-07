Polish president declares support for Ukraine’s EU ambitions

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland will continue to support Ukraine’s EU ambitions, the presidents of Poland and Ukraine have stated in a joint declaration released ahead of Europe Day, which falls on May 9.

In the declaration, the presidents said their countries shared common European values, and confirmed Poland’s support for Ukraine’s desire to join the EU.

Poland has long been an energetic campaigner for closer ties between the EU and Ukraine despite problems such as the low-key conflict in eastern Ukraine and corruption undermining Polish efforts.

“Poland will support Ukraine in its realisation of the EU Association Agreement, and its attainment of full EU membership,” Presidents Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in the declaration. “Poland and Ukraine adhere to common European values.”

They also stressed that Ukraine’s EU accession was supported by most of both countries’ populations.

An Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine has been in force since September 1, 2017.