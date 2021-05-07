Facemasks outdoors no longer required from May 15

Kalbar/TFN

Poles will no longer have to wear facemasks outdoors from May 15, but will still have to maintain social distancing rules.

The relaxation of facemask rules were formally published in the Journal of Laws on Thursday evening.

Despite being free of facemask obligations, Poles will have to continue keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres from one another. If this is impossible, people will be obliged to don a mask.

Facemasks will still be required on public transport, on planes, in public buildings such as schools, health centres, shops, culture venues, churches and religious sites, squares, promenades, as well as in workplaces manned by more than one person.