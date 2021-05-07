COVID-19: 6,047 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 6,047 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,824,425 including 199,921 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 202,634 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 453 new fatalities, of which 117 were due to COVID-19 alone and 336 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 69,445.

According to the ministry, 142,253 people are quarantined and 2,555,059 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 199,921 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 13,034,348 people have been vaccinated so far, including 9,735,602 with the first dose and 3,298,739 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,296 out of 4,148 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 156,748,809 coronavirus cases, 3,271,443 deaths and 134,144,620 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,369,192, India has the second most with 21,491,598 cases and Brazil third with 15,009,023.